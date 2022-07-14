78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge EMS names Zachary woman new chief of operations

2 days 3 hours 36 minutes ago Tuesday, July 12 2022 Jul 12, 2022 July 12, 2022 5:00 AM July 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The emergency medical service department serving East Baton Rouge has named a new chief of operations.

Leah Constantino is a 27-year veteran of the department. She was serving as a shift commander when she was selected for the new position. 

Constantino is a lifelong resident of Zachary and joined the department in 1996. She graduated from the EMS Paramedic Academy in 1994 and also has a business degree. Constantino implemented the department's first and only service canine program, which focuses on mental wellness and combating symptoms of PTSD for EMS and other first responder agencies.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days