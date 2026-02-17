57°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge doctor wins on 'Jeopardy' for second day straight
BATON ROUGE - A local doctor is keeping her 'Jeopardy' streak alive, winning on the popular game show two days in a row.
On Monday afternoon's episode of the Alex Trebek-hosted game show, Dr. LaKedra Pam finished out with $24,801, beating the competition by more than $20,000. Pam is an OB/GYN at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Pam kept the dream alive Tuesday after she won again with $7,999, bumping her total take up to $32,800 so far.
Great advice, Dad! ?? #TodayOnJ! pic.twitter.com/idVSl2KQ5I— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 11, 2017
Trending News
Pam is expected to return to the show once again Wednesday afternoon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Roads Mardi Gras kicking off at 10 a.m. - Everything you...
-
Krewe of Zulu getting ready to roll through the streets of New...
-
Skull and Bones Gang wakes up New Orleans for Mardi Gras
-
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, who led the Civil Rights Movement for decades...
-
Lunar New Year celebration underway in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale