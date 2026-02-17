57°
Baton Rouge doctor wins on 'Jeopardy' for second day straight

8 years 2 months 5 days ago Tuesday, December 12 2017 Dec 12, 2017 December 12, 2017 4:49 PM December 12, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: ABC

BATON ROUGE - A local doctor is keeping her 'Jeopardy' streak alive, winning on the popular game show two days in a row.

On Monday afternoon's episode of the Alex Trebek-hosted game show, Dr. LaKedra Pam finished out with $24,801, beating the competition by more than $20,000. Pam is an OB/GYN at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Pam kept the dream alive Tuesday after she won again with $7,999, bumping her total take up to $32,800 so far. 

Pam is expected to return to the show once again Wednesday afternoon.

