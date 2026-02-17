Baton Rouge doctor wins on 'Jeopardy' for second day straight

Photo: ABC

BATON ROUGE - A local doctor is keeping her 'Jeopardy' streak alive, winning on the popular game show two days in a row.

On Monday afternoon's episode of the Alex Trebek-hosted game show, Dr. LaKedra Pam finished out with $24,801, beating the competition by more than $20,000. Pam is an OB/GYN at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Pam kept the dream alive Tuesday after she won again with $7,999, bumping her total take up to $32,800 so far.

Pam is expected to return to the show once again Wednesday afternoon.