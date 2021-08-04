Baton Rouge Diocese says churchgoers must wear masks

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Diocese announced Wednesday that all parishioners are expected to wear face coverings during services, in line with the statewide mask mandate that began that same day.

Bishop Michael Duca said Wednesday that all churchgoers should wear masks at indoor church events, including weekend and weekday services. Duca added that individuals may be dispensed of the requirement to go to mass on a case-by-case basis.

The bishop does not plan to issue a collective dispensation for the diocese at this time.

The diocese lifted coronavirus restrictions earlier this year, saying in June that Catholics should return to mass and that masks were not required for vaccinated churchgoers.