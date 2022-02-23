Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge deliveryman killed on the job 'always knew how to bring smiles'
BATON ROUGE - Capitol City Produce is lamenting the loss of Tarik Domino, a beloved employee who was killed by a stray bullet while making a delivery in Mississippi.
The business took to social media Tuesday night to honor Domino, known at work as the "Top Banana" and "French Quarter King."
"From pushup competitions in the truck yard to arm wrestling in dispatch, Tarik always knew how to bring smiles to those that needed it and encouraged everyone to work harder at their job and in their personal life. Tarik had so much more than just friends here at Capitol City Produce, he had another family," the company said in a post on Facebook.
Domino was shot to death in Jackson, Mississippi after a fight broke out between two men in front of a Dollar General where he was making a delivery Monday morning. Police said he was not involved in the altercation and was hit by a stray bullet when one of the men started firing.
Police are still working to identify the two men involved in the shooting.
