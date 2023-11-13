61°
Baton Rouge cousins competing on Wheel of Fortune Monday evening

Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two cousins from Baton Rouge will be competing on Wheel of Fortune Monday evening. 

Spenser and Kaylen Hunt will be spinning the Wheel at 6:30 p.m. Monday on WBRZ. 

