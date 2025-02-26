63°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge community groups start project to plant 200 trees across town
BATON ROUGE — The Walls Project and Baton Rouge Green are planting 200 trees across the city and it began today when 23 trees were put in the ground at Capitol Square, a public housing community on North 17th Street.
“It's expanding our orchard here to include more fruit trees and more varieties as well as some shade trees to reduce heat in the neighborhood,” SK Groll, a member of Baton Rouge Green, said.
Pears, persimmon, pineapple, guava and easter red cedar were all planted.
Trending News
Additional tree plantings will happen throughout March and April.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Investigators searching for boater after damaged boat found in St. Martin Parish
-
Inmate dies in St. Tammany Parish jail; cause of death unknown
-
Driver injured, unborn child killed in St. Landry Parish crash
-
BRPD: Woman shot while exiting Interstate 12 Monday night
-
Local restaurants up egg prices amid nationwide shortage