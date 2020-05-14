73°
Baton Rouge City Court set to open on Monday

2 hours 19 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2020 May 14, 2020 May 14, 2020 12:59 PM May 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge City Court will be open to the public on May 18, 2020.

The court will open its doors at 8 a.m. allowing visitors to pay fines & fees, file civil pleadings, complete drug screens, pay and handle outstanding bench warrants, obtain extensions, and visit the onsite OMV office in person.

As a safety precaution to protect the public from contracting COVID-19 a limited number of people will be allowed in the courthouse. It is mandatory that anyone entering the courthouse must wear a mask and submit to an infrared thermometer check. 

Only the individual with court business will be allowed inside the courthouse, unless that individual is accompanied by a caregiver or an interpreter.  

Even though the courthouse is opening its doors on Monday they are still encouraging people to visit the Baton Rouge City Court’s website to pay fines & fees online or by telephone and to utilize fax filing for civil cases to limit physical contact. 

The fax filing number is (225) 389-5260 and payments can be made via their website.

For criminal questions call: (225)389-5294

For payment questions call: (225)389-5289

For civil filings please call:  (225)389-3017

