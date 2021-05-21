Baton Rouge Catholics can return to mass, don't have to wear masks

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge area Catholics should now plan to return to mass, as normal, the Bishop said.

In a letter to Catholics Friday, Bishop Michael G. Duca wrote of an official end to the dispensation that allowed the faithful an option to not attend weekly mass amid the COVID pandemic.

Catholics are asked to return to mass June 6, 2021, the Feast of Corpus Christi.

The Bishop also said masks are no longer required in church for those who are vaccinated, although worshipers should be respectful of those who wish to continue to be cautious.

Priests will read the letter to churchgoers at mass this weekend.

