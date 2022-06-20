94°
Baton Rouge businessman, father of five injured in North Carolina plane crash
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. - A Baton Rouge man and two of his friends were rushed to a local hospital after their small aircraft crashed in the mountains near a remote summer camp.
Michael Franco was flying with two other camp parents in a single-engine craft taking pictures of the grounds below when "the plane became unresponsive" and went down in a nearby wooded area, according to the victims.
Michael, a self-employed father of five with one more on the way, suffered several broken bones and internal injuries as a result of the crash. His injuries, as well as the injuries of the two others, however, were reported to be non-life-threatening.
The Franco family has posted a GoFundMe to help with costs as Michael recovers.
