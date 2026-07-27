95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair in Hammond

1 hour 56 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, July 27 2026 Jul 27, 2026 July 27, 2026 4:27 PM July 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The U.S. Postal Service will soon hold a job fair in Hammond as it looks to fill immediate openings.

The hiring event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 30 at the Hammond Post Office. 

USPS said officials will be available to walk potential hirees through the application process. 

Trending News

The USPS also accepts applications online

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days