Baton Rouge Blues Festival postponed due to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE - With the COVID-19 causing all festivals, sporting events, and schools to close down the Baton Rouge Blues festival has announced that they will postpone the event.

According to the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation Executive Director, Kimberly R. Neustrom, the festival previously scheduled for April 18 & 19 has been postponed until further notice.

Neustrom stated in an email:

To our fans and followers, based on the serious public threat due to COVID-19 and the directives of state and local public officials, including the March 13, 2020 statement of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, The Baton Rouge Blues Festival, previously scheduled for April 18 & 19, is postponed until further notice. Our plan is to reschedule this year’s festival on the earliest appropriate date. Stay tuned for announcements and keep checking back to our website batonrougebluesfestival.org as we closely monitor conditions and make plans for a new date + a fantastic festival + outstanding blues artists. We hope to see you there! ‘Cause nothing beats the Blues! #resilience #stillplaying #weaintdoneyet--