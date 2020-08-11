Baton Rouge-based health clinic donating $1.4M to Southern University

BATON ROUGE - CareSouth Medical and Dental announced Tuesday it is donating more than a million dollars to Southern University over the next several years.

The clinic presented the $1.4 million donation to university officials Tuesday morning. CareSouth says the money will go toward funding the CareSouth/SU Employee Wellness Clinic, the SU College of Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship Fund, SU Athletics, the SU Human Jukebox and the Valdry Center for Philanthrophy.

"We are extremely grateful for this gift from our community partner CareSouth," Southern President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton said in a statement. "This funding will impact not only our students in these programs, but also our faculty and staff who have a major role in student success. We look forward to continuing to bring to fruition projects and scholarships made possible by CareSouth."

The money will be distributed to the university over the next five years.

CareSouth has locations in Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, and Zachary, with its main location in Baton Rouge.