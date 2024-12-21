43°
Baton Rouge area senior football players participate in the 2024 CALEF Red Stick Bowl XXI Game
ZACHARY - The 21st annual Red Stick Bowl was held Saturday at Zachary High School's Bronco Stadium.
Senior football players and coaches from across the Greater Baton Rouge area came together to form two teams, the Eagles and the Patriots for the annual event.
Both teams traded interceptions in the first quarter, but the Patriots, led by Denham Springs quarterback Jerry Horne, capitalize on their defense's takeaway. Horne connected with Slaughter Community Charter wide receiver Joshua Thomas Jr. for the first touchdown of the day.
The Patriots had all of the momentum with a 14-0 halftime lead, and they would go on to win with the same dominance. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 31-7.
