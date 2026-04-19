Baseball free fall: LSU falls to Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball has gone more than two weeks without winning an SEC game. A week after getting swept by Ole Miss in Oxford, the Tigers returned home to get swept by a top 10 Texas A&M team. The series was never all that competitive. The Tigers did not lead once in three games, and fell in the series finale 5-2.

Jay Johnson once again changed up the rotation and gave Zac Cowan the Sunday start. Once again, the Aggies got after the starting pitcher. Cowan got charged with four earned runs. LSU starting Pitchers allowed 17 earned runs in this series against Texas A&M.

The Tiger lineup didn't do much with the bats either. LSU was no-hit through three, and shut out through seven. LSU was held off the scoreboard until Cade Arrambide hit his tenth home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth.

The Tigers sit at 6-12 in the SEC with 12 conference games left on the schedule; six at home and six on the road. Their next SEC series will be next weekend in Starkville, Miss. at Mississippi State.