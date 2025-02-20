Barnes and Nobles moving location from Citiplace to Towne Center

BATON ROUGE - Barnes and Noble is moving one of their stores in Baton Rouge.

The company announced it is closing its location in Citiplace and shifting to a spot in Towne Center.

Barnes and Noble has operated the store in the Citiplace Shopping Center for nearly 30 years. It also has two other locations in Perkins Rowe and on the LSU campus.