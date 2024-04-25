Baker teen charged with attempted second degree murder

Image: Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE- Police said a Baker teenager was arrested Sunday for shooting at one man and fleeing the scene before crashing into a car and opening fire on a second person in November.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 19-year-old Fredrick Givens was involved in an argument that escalated to a fight on Nov. 18 at 4343 Denham St. in Baton Rouge.

Police said during the fight, Givens and another suspect pulled out pistols and fired several shots at another man, striking a car with another victim inside.

BRPD said the two suspects tried to flee the scene and crashed into another car. The victim in the car said she saw Givens with a gun in his hands while he was getting out of the car.

Another witness at the scene told police that she heard gunshots and when she turned around the corner saw Givens with a gun in his hands.

Police said the victim in the car, and the witness identified Givens in a six person photographic lineup. They told police he is a local rapper called “Fredo Bang.”

Police charged Givens with attempted second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. BRPD said Givens had prior arrests for being a fugitive and second degree battery.

Givens was booked Sunday at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Bail was set to $70,000.