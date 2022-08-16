Baker school going virtual Tuesday due to uptick in COVID cases

BAKER - A Baker school will be transitioning to online learning for Tuesday after an uptick in COVID cases, the school says.

The Impact Charter School notified parents Monday that their students would be online until Wednesday for deep cleaning and disinfection of the school building and busses.

They posted the following statement on their website:

Impact Charter School administration has been notified of multiple positive COVID-19 cases associated with staff and/or students. As a mitigation measure, the administration has made the difficult but necessary decision to allow students to work remotely on Monday, August 15 & Tuesday, August 16.

Teachers will communicate with parents what students should work on at home for class (i.e. reading, IXL, ReadWorks, etc.).

On Monday and Tuesday, inside the school building and buses will be thoroughly deep cleaned and disinfected. The administration will continue to follow guidance of Health Advisors, the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana Department of Education.

Although we realize this decision may be inconvenient for some of our families, the health and safety of our students and staff is most important. We are looking forward to a great school year though we must continue to respond appropriately to this pandemic.

Additional information on Impact Charter School’s COVID-19 guidelines can be found on our website.