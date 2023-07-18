83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baker Police offering free afterschool reading program

Tuesday, July 18 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BAKER - This summer, the Baker Police Department launched its Achievers Academy, a free summer reading program.

The focus of the program is reading literacy, fluency, phonics, and comprehension. Retired educators with many years of experience have been teaching the kids.

In addition to supplementary learning, the kids also get a free hot meal. The program director, Reatha Wright, says their goal has been meeting the kids where they are.

"All students don't learn on the same level and they have different learning techniques," Wright said. "You may have a student that has to write, has to touch the pen to the brain for it to register, and some could just read. We look at each individual student and see where they are and we try to work with them on their core areas."

The camp has been held every week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m.. The summer portion ends July 18, but registration is now open for the year-round afterschool program. The last day to register is August 1. Learn more on their website here.

