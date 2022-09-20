74°
Baker police investigating double shooting on Chamberlain Avenue
BAKER - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday night in a neighborhood off of Groom Road.
According to Baker Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3400 block od Chamberlain Avenue near Hovey Avenue.
No other information about the shooting has been released.
