74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baker police investigating double shooting on Chamberlain Avenue

2 hours 17 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, September 19 2022 Sep 19, 2022 September 19, 2022 10:29 PM September 19, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday night in a neighborhood off of Groom Road. 

Watch live newscasts here.

According to Baker Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3400 block od Chamberlain Avenue near Hovey Avenue. 

Trending News

No other information about the shooting has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days