Baker police arrest suspect in deadly December shooting

BAKER - Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man in East Baton Rouge Parish back in late December.

Baker Police previously identified Randy Oneal Flot, 20, as the suspect in the Dec. 29 killing. Sources said he was arrested Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim, 21-year-old Taurus Matthews Jr., was shot to death on Groom Road.

According to a witness, they saw Flot enter the home on Groom Road while they were cooking in the kitchen. The witness told officers Flot came into the house, went into the bedroom where Matthews Jr. was, and shot him multiple times.

The witness noted there were children in the room at the time of the shooting.

Flot is facing the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.