Baker High School football team riding hot start

BAKER - The Baker High School football team is off to a hot start in 2024.

The Buffaloes are 4-0 for the first time in a couple of decades. Second-year Baker head coach James Dartez tells WBRZ the team's success comes from the players buying in.

"Right now we're sitting at about 38 kids (on the team), I'm ecstatic at that, my first workout, when I first got hired, I had eight kids when I first started." Dartez said. "The guys have taken well to the system, offensive and defensive is married to each other, we're constantly encouraging each other at practice, we're don't we're not just a team of football players, we're a band of brothers, as a coach, I couldn't be prouder."

Baker faces their toughest test of the season Friday night, hosting Dunham. The Tigers are also 4-0.