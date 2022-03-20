75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Backyard fire spread rapidly, consumed around 37 acres in Livingston Parish

1 hour 32 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, March 20 2022 Mar 20, 2022 March 20, 2022 12:06 PM March 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

KILLIAN - A small backyard fire spread to consume around 37 acres of woods Saturday afternoon.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 said firefighters battled the blaze in a wooded area off Keila Drive "all afternoon" Saturday.

Crews and a neighboring landowner were able to contain the flames, but the area will likely see effects from the fire for days to come, according to the fire district.

"There are stumps and downed trees that are smoldering inside of the burned area, creating smoke that will likely linger until we receive adequate rainfall to fully extinguish," fire officials said Saturday night.

Officials attribute the fire's spread to the recent dry and windy weather in the area.

"Please don't leave a fire unattended and keep a hose handy to contain your fire if it escapes," the fire district said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days