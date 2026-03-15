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Back to back again: Zachary boys basketball wins second straight state title
LAKE CHARLES - The game came down to the final minutes, but what counts is that Zachary boys basketball defeated Ruston 63-60 to win its second straight state championship. It was the eighth state title in program history.
Zachary's season was dominant throughout its entirety. 24 of the Broncos' 31 wins were by double digits.
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Both Zachary's boys and girls basketball programs have won back to back state titles over the last two seasons.
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