Baby dolphin rescued from pond in Slidell; separated from pod during Hurricane Ida

PHOTO: WWL

SLIDELL - A baby dolphin was rescued Sunday after being stuck in a pond for nearly a week.

WWL reported that residents on Pontchartrain Drive and Oak Harbor Boulevard spotted the dolphin in a pond behind homes after the storm.

Rescuers with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Office, Audubon Institute, and SeaWorld Rescue worked to get the dolphin free.

WWL said rescuers walked a net through the pond and guided the dolphin, nicknamed Flipper, with various sounds to move it to an area where Flipper could be easily rescued.

Veterinarians said Flipper is healthy, and crews will release the animal in the ocean by the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.