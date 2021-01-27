55°
Award-winning actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94
Actress Cloris Leachman, best known for her role on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show", is dead at age 94.
Variety reports Leachman die of natural causes in Ecinitas, California on Tuesday. Her longtime manager confirmed her passing.
“It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time,” her manager Juliet Green told Variety. “There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh ’till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic.”
You can read more on Leachman's legacy here.
