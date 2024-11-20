Average price of Thanksgiving meals is down, according to annual farm bureau survey

BATON ROUGE — The average price of Thanksgiving dinner has decreased compared to last year, an annual survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation released Wednesday said.

The survey compiled price data from grocery stores around the country. A dinner for 10 people consisting of turkey, pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce and other traditional sides costs an average of $58.08. The all-time record, set in 2022, was $64.06.

While it's not a significant decrease, Assistant Director of Communication at the Louisiana Farm Bureau Neil Melancon said things are trending in the right direction.

"The cost is getting cheaper, we're moving in the right direction and of course in the South, it was cheaper than in all regions of the country," Melancon said.

The survey also found turkey prices were down because of a decrease in demand.

"Many folks are incorporating different items such as beef into their Thanksgiving meal so demand for turkey this past year hasn't been as great so that accounts for some of the price drop," Melancon said.

You can find a full breakdown here.