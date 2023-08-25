Authorities looking for work release inmate who escaped EBR facility over the weekend

BATON ROUGE - An offender escaped a work release facility Sunday and is still on the run.

The sheriff's office says a state inmate escaped a facility in East Baton Rouge Parish sometime over the weekend. Sources said the offender, who was serving time for an aggravated assault charge out of Ouachita Parish, scaled a fence in order to escape.

He had been in the work release program since March.

Criner is described as a black male, approximately 5'9", 170 lbs, with short black hair. He has a tattoo of what appears to be a cross between his eyebrows and multiple tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office.