80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities looking for work release inmate who escaped EBR facility over the weekend

3 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, May 05 2020 May 5, 2020 May 05, 2020 10:19 AM May 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An offender escaped a work release facility Sunday and is still on the run.

The sheriff's office says a state inmate escaped a facility in East Baton Rouge Parish sometime over the weekend. Sources said the offender, who was serving time for an aggravated assault charge out of Ouachita Parish, scaled a fence in order to escape.

He had been in the work release program since March.

Criner is described as a black male, approximately 5'9", 170 lbs, with short black hair. He has a tattoo of what appears to be a cross between his eyebrows and multiple tattoos on his neck. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days