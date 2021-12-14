Authorities search for arsonist responsible for Colorado Street fire

BATON ROUGE - Capital area authorities are investigating an act of arson that occurred in Old South Baton Rouge, Tuesday.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), it was shortly after midnight when first responders were called to the 1900 block of Colorado Street regarding a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a shed engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the flames had extended to the residence by the time they arrived. But thanks to their swift response, the fire was contained before it could spread to other adjacent structures.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Fire investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this act of arson contact them at (225) 389-2050.