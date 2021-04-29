Authorities search for 17-year-old Bridge City Center for Youth escapee

BRIDGE CITY — On Thursday morning, investigators are still searching for one of six youths who escaped from a Jefferson Parish correctional facility for underage offenders, the other five have already been apprehended, WWL-TV reports.

According to The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, the six escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth (BCCY) overnight Wednesday during an incident that left a staff member with non-life threatening injuries.

WWL-TV reports that four of the escapees were taken into custody in Lafayette Parish around 9 a.m., and a fifth was caught in Jefferson Parish at around 4:30 p.m.