Authorities search for 17-year-old Bridge City Center for Youth escapee

3 hours 28 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, April 29 2021 Apr 29, 2021 April 29, 2021 8:12 AM April 29, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

BRIDGE CITY —  On Thursday morning, investigators are still searching for one of six youths who escaped from a Jefferson Parish correctional facility for underage offenders, the other five have already been apprehended, WWL-TV reports. 

According to The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, the six escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth (BCCY) overnight Wednesday during an incident that left a staff member with non-life threatening injuries.

WWL-TV reports that four of the escapees were taken into custody in Lafayette Parish around 9 a.m., and a fifth was caught in Jefferson Parish at around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators have described the remaining escapee as a 17-year-old from the New Orleans area.

Anyone with information related to the teen's whereabouts is urged to call local law enforcement or the BCCY at 225-328-0334 or 225-328-8402.

