School bus crash shuts down Greenwell Springs Road in Central

CENTRAL - Emergency responders are investigating a crash involving a school bus and at least one other vehicle early Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road at Magnolia Bend Road. Authorities said two people were hurt, but their injuries were not serious.

No children were hurt, sources said.

The roadway is currently shut down at the scene of the crash.