74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

School bus crash shuts down Greenwell Springs Road in Central

45 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, May 16 2022 May 16, 2022 May 16, 2022 6:44 AM May 16, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Emergency responders are investigating a crash involving a school bus and at least one other vehicle early Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road at Magnolia Bend Road. Authorities said two people were hurt, but their injuries were not serious.

No children were hurt, sources said. 

The roadway is currently shut down at the scene of the crash.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days