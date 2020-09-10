92°
Eyewitness ran for help after friend struggled in MS River south of Gardere

52 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 September 10, 2020 3:49 PM September 10, 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported drowning Thursday afternoon.

Officials are searching for a victim in and near the Mississippi River south of the new casino.

Authorities were dispatched after eyewitnesses reported their friend was struggling and may have drowned in the water. 

This is a developing story.

