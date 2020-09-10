92°
Latest Weather Blog
Eyewitness ran for help after friend struggled in MS River south of Gardere
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a reported drowning Thursday afternoon.
Officials are searching for a victim in and near the Mississippi River south of the new casino.
Authorities were dispatched after eyewitnesses reported their friend was struggling and may have drowned in the water.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...