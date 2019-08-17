84°
Authorities responding to fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 1024 in Walker
WALKER- Authorities are working a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 1024.
The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 1024 East of Hwy. 449. State police report that it was a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a Tahoe. The crash left one dead, other injures are unclear at the time.
This a developing story.
