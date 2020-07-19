75°
Authorities respond to shooting near N. Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a shooting Saturday night.
Around 10:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Clayton Drive off N. Foster Drive.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
