Authorities respond to shooting near N. Foster Drive

By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a shooting Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Clayton Drive off N. Foster Drive.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.   

