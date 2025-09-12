94°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities identify mechanic who was fatally crushed while working on vehicle Thursday
BATON ROUGE — A mechanic who was fatally crushed while working on his car on Thursday has been identified, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner.
Trending News
The coroner identified the man as 52-year-old Andrew Green III.
Green was found under his own vehicle on Winbourne Avenue near Plank Road around 2:45 p.m. The coroner told WBRZ that he was working on his personal vehicle and that it was not a work-related death.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump says 'with a high degree of certainty' that suspect in Charlie...
-
2une In Tailgates: Court to Table prepares for Tigers' first SEC game...
-
Get 2 Moving: BREC's Blackwater Conservation Area in Baker
-
Officials work large grass fire in Pine Grove
-
Boil water advisory issued for the Village of Grosse Tete due to...