Authorities identify man shot and killed early Friday morning on Fairfields Ave

5 hours 23 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 November 01, 2019 4:36 AM November 01, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Baton Rouge Police investigate a fatal shooting on Fairfields Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that's resulted in the death of 42-year-old Delveckeo Jackson.

The incident occurred early Friday morning, around 1:15 a.m. on Fairfields Avenue, which is just off North Foster Drive. 

Authorities say Jackson was shot multiple times in front of a home in the 4700 block of Fairfields Ave.

A motive for the shooting has yet to be revealed and anyone with information regarding the fatal incident is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000 or (225) 344-7867.

