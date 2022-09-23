Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.

The sheriff's office said Clark pretended to be a deputy over the phone and used fake paperwork to try and get Stevens out of her jail time.

Livingston and EBR sheriff's deputies were able to stop the duo before they carried out the plan, and both women were arrested.

Clark was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and faces charges of forgery, injuring public records, conspiracy to commit simple escape, computer fraud and impersonation of a peace officer.

Stevens is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She's been charged with conspiracy to forgery, conspiracy to injuring public records, conspiracy to simple escape, conspiracy to computer fraud and conspiracy to commit impersonation of a peace officer.