Authorities: Body of missing Hammond woman found in home of man who confessed to murder

ALBANY - Tangipahoa Parish authorities say a man's confession of murder, followed by his apparent suicide, led them to the discovery of two deceased individuals in the man's home; they found his body and the remains of a missing woman.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed that the body of a missing woman, 21-year-old Deranisha Williams of Hammond, was found at the home of Randolph Skinner Sr.

Skinner, also deceased, had confessed to murder via a Friday, Oct. 2 telephone call.

Prior to the call, Williams had been listed as a missing person and hadn't been seen since Sept. 5.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office about Skinner's call, saying he sounded "distressed."

Sheriff Jason Ard with LPSO said that TSO said during the call, Skinner claimed to have murdered an acquaintance and gave details of the possible crime scene at his home.

Shortly after the phone call, deputies were able to locate Skinner's home on Skinner Lane in Albany.



Both agencies responded to the home on Friday and found two deceased individuals, Skinner and Williams.

Authorities said Skinner's cause of death appeared to be that of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Skinner had been wanted for obstruction of justice in connection with Williams' disappearance.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says Williams left a family gathering with her estranged boyfriend to a frequent, nearby convenience store on the night of her disappearance.