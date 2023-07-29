98°
Authorities arrest two suspects involved in multi-parish chase
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Deputies arrested two suspects who led authorities across parish lines in a Saturday morning pursuit.
Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office engaged in a pursuit of a stolen car, eventually entering Pointe Coupee Parish. Driver Kendricka Griffin and a second person ditched their car near the Alma Fire Station and ran.
Deputies and the Angola Chase Team caught the suspects around 2 p.m.
