48°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting Independence Police officer after search near Amite
AMITE — After a search near Amite, authorities have apprehended a suspect who allegedly shot at an Independence Police officer on Wednesday morning, sources told WBRZ.
The suspect allegedly threatened a Tangipahoa Parish deputy with a gun during a traffic stop. The suspect was then stopped again after a brief pursuit near Independence, where they allegedly shot an Independence Police officer in the leg.
A source told WBRZ that the gunshot wound was minor, merely grazing the officer's leg.
Deputies said that the officer was brought to the hospital, and the suspect ran off into a wooded area near the intersection of U.S. 51 and La. 40 before stealing a car and driving north to the McMichael Church Road area in Amite.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
39th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive raising money for food ahead of...
-
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office warns of three new scams as holiday season...
-
LSP: 76-year-old Texas woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish motorcycle crash
-
19-year-old dies after interstate crash along I-10 in LaPlace
-
Supreme Court extends its order blocking full SNAP payments, with shutdown potentially...
Sports Video
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...
-
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy
-
70 for 70: Legendary LSU coach Paul Dietzel's legacy remains in Death...
-
Brian Kelly sues LSU, alleging university now seeks to fire him 'for...