Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting Independence Police officer after search near Amite

AMITE — After a search near Amite, authorities have apprehended a suspect who allegedly shot at an Independence Police officer on Wednesday morning, sources told WBRZ.

The suspect allegedly threatened a Tangipahoa Parish deputy with a gun during a traffic stop. The suspect was then stopped again after a brief pursuit near Independence, where they allegedly shot an Independence Police officer in the leg.

A source told WBRZ that the gunshot wound was minor, merely grazing the officer's leg.

Deputies said that the officer was brought to the hospital, and the suspect ran off into a wooded area near the intersection of U.S. 51 and La. 40 before stealing a car and driving north to the McMichael Church Road area in Amite.