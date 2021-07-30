Austin voters keep fingerprinting for Uber, Lyft drivers

AUSTIN, Texas - Voters in Austin have decided that fingerprinting drivers for ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft must continue.



Saturday's vote defeated a proposal that would have repealed a February ordinance that says drivers must complete fingerprint-based background checks.



Uber and Lyft lobbied hard against the measure and threatened to pull out of Texas' capital city if the security condition was not repealed.



The manager of Uber Austin, Chris Nakutis, says company officials are disappointed with the voting results and hope the Austin City Council will reconsider the ordinance.