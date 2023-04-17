Audubon Nature Institute announces reopening date of aquarium, insectarium

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Nature Institute announced the reopening date for its aquarium and insectarium after both of which had closed in November 2022 for extensive renovation.

The grand reopening will take place on June 8, 2023, coinciding with World Ocean Day.

With the renovations come new animals to see, new educational opportunities throughout the facility, and new paths to walk to see special behind-the-scenes areas in the aquarium.

The insectarium has been relocated to be inside the aquarium building and includes a butterfly garden guests can experience while overlooking the Mississippi River.

Tickets for the reopening can be purchased here.