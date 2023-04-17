74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Audubon Nature Institute announces reopening date of aquarium, insectarium

2 hours 10 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, April 17 2023 Apr 17, 2023 April 17, 2023 11:39 AM April 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Nature Institute announced the reopening date for its aquarium and insectarium after both of which had closed in November 2022 for extensive renovation. 

The grand reopening will take place on June 8, 2023, coinciding with World Ocean Day. 

With the renovations come new animals to see, new educational opportunities throughout the facility, and new paths to walk to see special behind-the-scenes areas in the aquarium. 

The insectarium has been relocated to be inside the aquarium building and includes a butterfly garden guests can experience while overlooking the Mississippi River. 

Trending News

Tickets for the reopening can be purchased here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days