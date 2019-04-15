Latest Weather Blog
Audit: Zachary employees accused of misusing fuel cards
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office said three Zachary government employees used city fuel cards for personal use, according to a recent audit.
In July 2018, officials discovered the employees were using the cards inappropriately. The estimated amount of funds misappropriated was approximately $9,800.
Two employees were suspended without pay for 35 days, put on six months probation, and had to pay back $1,300. Officials say the third employee was arrested. According to the audit, the employee resigned and agreed to forfeit vacation and sick pay.
Policies were in place that would have prevented the fraud noted in this finding, but those policies were not followed as required. All Department Heads have now been instructed that they must follow the policy and report on their findings on a monthly basis. Some Departments, where feasible, have strengthened the policy where the cards are now checked out before use.
Click here to read the full audit.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU reinstates Will Wayde as head basketball coach after month-long suspension
-
Piece of Baton Rouge history in danger of being demolished
-
Mother, daughter killed after kitchen goes up in flames Saturday morning
-
Wind damage reported as severe weather moves through the area
-
East Feliciana Sheriff's Office investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinton
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...