Attorney weighs on potential lawsuit on former deputy after no-warrant raid at Hammond home

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff, Gerald Stickler, said Wednesday that he fired a deputy after seeing a video of a raid conducted at a local home without a search warrant.

Randall Kelley had been placed on administrative leave, but following an investigation, Sticker fired him. Criminal charges could be filed against the former officer later.

Video recorded from a home on Monday — and broadcast first by WBRZ — shows Kelley walking inside the house and then later pushing 18-year-old Jacob Pea to the ground in the front yard. Sticker said Kelley's actions were not justified, given the lack of a search warrant, and the former deputy's behavior was not aligned with department standards.

Michael Showers, the president of the NAACP, says the video was highly disturbing.

"At a time when we say 'well he could've just complied, none of this would have happened,' the young man was complying with what the officers were directing him to do," Showers said.

Attorney Daryl Washington was the lawyer for Lionel Jackson, a man who was shot by a Hammond police officer in Tangipahoa in 2023.

Washington said Kelley should be charged for a crime the same as a citizen would be.

"From a civil perspective, the family would have a legitimate claim against this officer, but I think it should go further than that. If that were just a regular civilian, there would be no doubt that person would be charged with a crime," Washington said.

Washington believes the video will be enough evidence against the former deputy, when and if the family files a civil lawsuit, and wonders if the outcome would have changed if there were not any cameras around.

"They weren't justified going into the residence in the first place -- that's number one -- because there's no warrant, the constitution prohibits that type of action. Second, the force that was used was just inappropriate. The force that was used was just totally inappropriate, the language that was being used." Washington said.