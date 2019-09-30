Attorney general's press secretary arrested for allegedly choking pregnant girlfriend

BATON ROUGE - A spokesperson for Attorney General Jeff Landry's office has resigned after he was arrested for allegedly abusing his pregnant girlfriend.

The incident was reported Wednesday at the couple's Nicholson Drive apartment.

The victim told sheriff's deputies the pair got into an argument after she told Jacquez Ambers, 30, that she wanted to end their relationship. She added that Ambers had been drinking while the two were out at a restaurant earlier in the night.

When she tried to collect her things and leave, the woman says Ambers put his hands around her neck and dragged her out of the apartment while she was half-naked. When she knocked on the door so that she could retrieve her belongings, she says Ambers came to the door and pushed her away.

The woman told investigators she was 10 weeks pregnant.

Ambers denied choking the woman and claimed she had struck him as well, though he had no bruises or other visible injuries. He admitted that he was aware the victim was pregnant at the time of the confrontation.

He was arrested early Monday morning and booked on charges of domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim.

The attorney general's office released the following statement after the arrest.

“We are deeply saddened and troubled by the incident last week. While we did not know all the facts, we immediately placed Mr. Ambers on leave. Per policy, our office began an administrative investigation upon his arrest. Today, Mr. Ambers submitted his resignation. The Attorney General has made domestic violence a major focus of his efforts with new initiatives for training and education. We will continue to be vigilant on these issues.”