Attorney for man wounded in officer-involved shooting says his client was unarmed, not reaching for gun

HAMMOND- Police in Hammond are staying tight-lipped about their investigation into an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning, but a lawyer for the man who was injured told WBRZ he is a victim of police brutality.

Lionell Jackson's attorney Daryl Washington said his client was asleep Saturday morning when police picked his lock and came into his home on Natchez Street.

Washington says Jackson woke up to officers in his home and one shot him in the face as he was waking up. Washington claims Jackson was unarmed and did not have any guns in the room where he was sleeping.

The Hammond Police Department has released little information the public. On Monday, HPD said Jackson had two active warrants for distribution of narcotics. The release stated that after his arrest, Jackson would be charged with possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, obstruction of justice, five counts of possession of legend drugs and one count of possession of a firearm with drugs.

On Wednesday, HPD said they will be conducting an internal investigation instead of having an outside agency look into the situation. Washington says is a problem within itself. Sources confirm the officer involved is related to Police Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr.

WBRZ has requested all body cam, dash cam footage, and the warrants for Jackson.

Jackson remains in the hospital.