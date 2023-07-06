93°
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Assumption Parish

By: Jonathan Shelley

NAPOLEONVILLE - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a Greenwell Springs man facing several felony charges, including second degree attempted murder.

The arrest ties to a June 12 incident inside a home near LA 1008, in which one person was shot multiple times, but survived.

Deputies determined that the shooting happened in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Street and identified Charles Jones, Jr. as a suspect. They said the situation started with an argument and escalated to the shooting.

Jones, 52, had been wanted since shortly after the incident. He surrendered himself on Wednesday and was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center

In addition to attempted murder, he is charged with several weapons counts.

Bond was set at $200,000.

