Atlanta Police: Teen shot, killed by stepfather after refusing to comply with stay at home directive

On Wednesday night, an Atlanta teen was killed after getting into a heated argument with his stepfather about the state's stay-at-home directive. Photo: CNN

FULTON COUNTY, GA - On Wednesday night, an Atlanta teen was killed after getting into a heated argument with his stepfather about the state's stay-at-home directive.

CNN reports that by the time police and first responders arrived on scene they found 16-year-old De'onte Roberts with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Roberts died after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Authorities arrested the boy's stepfather, 42-year-old Bernie Hargrove, on charges of felony murder.

Atlanta Police Department spokesman, Steve Avery, issued a statement regarding the fatal shooting, explaining that Hargrove and Roberts began arguing earlier in the day, when Roberts refused to remain at home in compliance with state orders.

So, Roberts left his parent's home and returned later.

But when he came back, he was angry.

The teen's mother told detectives Roberts kicked in the door to the home and engaged in a physical altercation with his stepfather.

It was allegedly at this point that Roberts was shot in the chest.

Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office say the teen's stepfather had a first appearance hearing Thursday morning and bond was denied. Hargrove is being held in the Fulton County Jail.