AT&T says Louisiana network operating at only 60% as of Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - AT&T says its Louisiana network is still significantly hindered after Hurricane Ida ripped through the state overnight.

As of around 10:30 a.m. Monday, the company said its network in Louisiana is operating at only about 60-percent capacity, with the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas the most affected.

"We had key network facilities go offline overnight, and while some have already been restored, some facilities remain down and are inaccessible due to flooding and storm damage," the statement read in part.

AT&T said its networks in Alabama and Mississippi were operating normally. A company spokesperson was not available for interview Monday morning.

