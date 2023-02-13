AT&T announces $200K donation to Southern, Grambling ahead of NBA's HBCU Classic

BATON ROUGE - Southern University and Grambling State will split a $200,000 donation from AT&T and the NBA this weekend as the two colleges prepare to face off in the league's HBCU Classic.

The company announced the donation alongside the NBA Monday, saying that each school participating in the exhibition will get $100,000 to go toward academic resources, athletics and wellness services. The game is set to tip off Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah during NBA All-Star weekend.

This year marks the second official HBCU Classic.

Both schools were chosen by the NBA through a partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference. As participants, student-athletes on both teams will get to meet NBA league and team executives as well as current and former NBA players.

"I am very excited for our student-athletes, fans, supporters and alumni that we will take part in the second annual NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star,” said Southern Director of Athletics, Roman Banks. "This allows Southern University’s brand to be showcased globally and we appreciate the NBA's commitment to supporting our HBCU institutions. We are excited for everyone to see one of the great and historic rivalries between Grambling State and Southern University and to showcase the excellence and talent that has come to define student-athletes from the SWAC and HBCUs."

