At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night.
According to Baton Rouge police officers, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway near 75th Avenue.
Officers said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
